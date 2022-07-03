SON promises improve enforcement against substandard products across markets, others 

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has promised to intensify it’s enforcement exercise to ensure that products in circulation meet the required standard, so as to prevent Nigerians from buying and consuming harmful items across the country.

The organization said that intensifying enforcement exercise was to ensure that both local and foreign products in malls, markets and shops in the country meet required standard, as a measure of uplifting the well-being of the public.

The Director-General of the Agency, Faruk Salim, gave the assurance to intensify enforcement exercise during the presentation of a certificate from the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Program MANCAP to 12 manufacturers operating in Kano.

Salim, who was represented by the Regional Director of the SON, Albert Wilberforce, the certificate is not a ‘cash and carry’ exercise, but rather a scientific approach to ensure all facets of production are compiled with the relevant standards.

He noted that the exercise is also a national certification scheme that ensures all local products complied with a relevant national industrial standard prior to being displayed in Nigeria Market.

“This will create sanity and ensure the safety of products the public consume daily. And we are increasingly developing capacity towards ensuring improved service delivery.

The Director-General urged Nigerians to patronise ‘Made in Nigeria products to help boost the economy and boost the employment rate across Nigeria.

In his Remark, the State coordinator for SON in Kano State, Kassim Mohd-Yahaya said the program is a continuous inspection, correction over time, and making it confront to standard.

According to him, we have an inbuilt system of market, where we conduct daily lookout for a substandard product.

On his part, the Director of Administration for Kano State Consumer Protection Council, Sambo Iliyasu, said that they would continue to partner with SON in making companies to produce standard products.

One of the entrepreneurs who received the certificate, Ibrahim Muhammed, commended SON for the opportunity and promised to improve their products to become acceptable globally.

He Charged those certified to ensure that the produced products if good standard and quality, with the aim of improving the nation’s economy.

