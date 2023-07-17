Son kills mother after kicking against drug intake in Ogun

A 32years old man, Samson Sikiru, has been arrested by the Ogun Police Command for allegedly killing his mother for kicking against his intake of drugs in the house.

Samson was alleged to have strangled her mother to death in her room in Itanrin axis of Ijebu Ode in Ogun state.

On Monday, it was gathered that the incident occurred yesterday night after Samson’s younger brother, who is on night shift, had left home for work.

Residents narrated that the crime occurred barely one month after Samson, who had left home for over five years, returned home.

Days after his return, the mother was said to have discovered Samson takes drugs which she kicked against as well as informing community leaders and law enforcement agencies to stop him from engaging in the act.

While they were in the house, Samson was said to have suddenly attacked the mother and allegedly strangled her to death.

To cover up his tracks, Samson rushed to neighbour that her mother, who was often called Prophetess had slumped and died.

The sudden death attracted everyone to see the remain of the woman but after a thorough check on her, they discovered that Samson killed the woman.

According to eyewitnesses, there were evidence of marks all over her neck and leg with the left hand already fractured.

Aside from that, they added that there were blood stains on Samson’s fingernails which further proved that the 32years old man allegedly killed the mother.

Discovering this, the neighbors held onto him and during interrogation, he claimed that he does not know how it happened.

A eyewitness, Olakunle, disclosed that It Samson was under the influence of narcotics when he strangled his own mother to death.

“The Nigeria Policemen attached to the station in the community has arrested Samson and deposited the mother’s corpse at the Morgue for further investigation”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

