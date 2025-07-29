Son kills father during argument in Adamawa

Residents of Fotta District in Adamawa State have been left in grief after a young man, Buba Jelli, reportedly killed his father during an argument.

Jelli allegedly killed his father after stabbing him multiple times in the neck and back during a heated argument.

The incident, which occurred in the Gombi Local Government Area of the state, has left neighbours in shock, as many remain confused about what could have prompted the young man to strike his father.

According to eyewitnesses, the argument began as a verbal exchange but escalated into violence when Jelli allegedly armed himself and launched a deadly assault on the victim.

A source familiar with the matter told The Guild that neighbours intervened and rushed the injured man to a nearby primary health centre in Fotta, but he was confirmed dead on arrival due to severe blood loss.

“The scene was chaotic. We tried to separate them, but it escalated too fast. Sadly, the father didn’t survive,” said an eyewitness who requested anonymity.

The source added that police officers were later called to the scene, where they recovered the weapon used in the attack and has taken Jelli into their custody.

“They told us Jelli is undergoing interrogation by investigators to try to establish why he did it. All of us are still struggling to understand what caused the argument,” the eyewitness added.