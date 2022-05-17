SON impounds N2m substandard products in Plateau

The statutory body responsible for standardising and regulating the quality of all products in Nigeria, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has impounded expired and substandard products worth N2 million in Plateau.

The State Coordinator, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Plateau Office, Gambo Dimka, mentioned this to the press on Tuesday in Jos.

It was made known that the items were mainly food products and fairly used tyres which were either expired or substandard and not safe for human consumption or use, hence, the goods were seized during SON’s surveillance in stalls from January to April.

He further pointed out that the organisation holds various sensitisation programmes to create awareness for the public asides the raiding of stalls for expired and substandard products as a means of riding the society of substandard items from the unsuspecting public.

He advised that the public, asides looking out for expiry dates of the products, should also look for the SON quality marks such as the “MANCAP logo, to ensure the products had been certified fit by the SON”.

The Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) is a mandatory product certification scheme put in place by SON to ensure that all locally manufactured products in the country conform to the relevant Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) before such products are presented for sale in the market or exported.

He warned those that engaged in the act of selling unwholesome and substandard products to the public to desist from the practice or face the wrath of the law.

