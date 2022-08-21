Somalian Police rescues 106 hostages after dislodging abductors

The Somalian police in a joint operation with the Army has rescued no fewer than 106 hostages including women and children after dislodging their abductors.

The law enforcement forces were said to have ended a siege at a hotel in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu where the victims were held hostage by gunmen.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the police disclosed that at least 12 people, mostly civilians, were killed as Somalia’s elite armed forces battled al Qaeda-linked militants for 30 hours after they blasted and shot their way into the Hayat Hotel on Friday evening.

A senior police commander said that dozens of hostages were freed during the course of the siege, without providing more details.

A military officer at the scene, Mohamed Ali said that that mop-up operations were still going on at the building, which suffered extensive damage.

“We are still investigating the explosions of many plastic bags that have been scattered around the hotel,” he said

As gathered, Friday’s attack was the first such major incident since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in May. The al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Al Shabaab has been fighting to topple the Somali government for more than a decade. It wants to establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Islamic law.

The Hayat is a hotel popular with lawmakers and other government officials.

