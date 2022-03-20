Soludo’s economic expertise will assist southern states devt.- Akeredolu

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) and Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said that inauguration of Anambra state governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, would benefit the region in its drive to become self-reliant on homegrown solutions.

Akeredolu said that Soludo’s vast experience would assist the region in finding a way out of the lingering socio-economic challenges that had affected developments across the southwest region.

The chairman stated this in his congratulatory message to the newly sworn-in governor and residents of Anambra for the peaceful transition to another administration in the state. In the message released yesterday, the governor stated that the vast experience of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor in the economy and human management would help reduce the rate of unemployment within the Southern region.

He said: “For us at the Southern Governors’ Forum, we see Prof. Soludo as a great asset that will further help drive our forum’s agenda, most especially on the economic well-being of our dear people. As a consummate economist, we look forward to drawing from his vast experience in finding a way out of the lingering socio-economic challenges that have pervaded the national space”.

The SGF chairman, meanwhile, charged Soludo to brace up for the herculean job ahead particularly on security and economic challenges in the Southern part of the country.

According to the Ondo governor, the solution to the nation’s current challenges requires joint efforts and unalloyed commitment from all public officeholders and citizens.