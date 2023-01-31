Soludo will be my adviser when I become president- Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has assured indigenes of Anambra that the state Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, would be among those he would be consulting for advice on economy and other national matters when he becomes Nigeria’s next president.

Tinubu said that Soludo’s antecedent as CBN’s former governor and as well as his performance in Anambra have demonstrated brilliance in various capacities that could be relied upon and put into use in assisting his administration in driving economic prosperity of the nation, as well as bringing developments to Anambra and the people.

The APC presidential candidate described the Anambra state governor as a thinker and a visionary leader, just as he expressed optimism that Soludo would work with him in becoming Nigeria’s next president.

He disclosed the plans on Tuesday during a campaign rally in Akwa, the Anambra state capital, stressing after assuming office, more brilliant minds would be assembled to ensure that the country witnesses a massive turnaround to justify Nigeria’s global status.

“Soludo is not contesting against me but he is still my friend. I salute a vision and a brilliant man. He is a thinker and has a brain. This is one man that knows the way.

“We will work together inclusively when I become the president. Soludo will be one of my advisers who would bring prosperity back to the people of Anambra state. so the way you voted massively for Soludo, ensure you cast your vote for me (Tinubu)”, the APC candidate added.

The APC presidential candidate, meanwhile, cautioned the people not to consider any promise made by Atiku, saying he does not fulfill promises made to people.

Responding to complaints from residents on persistent erosions, Tinubu disclosed that the strategy adopted to end the ocean surge in Lagos would be adopted to end erosion across the Southeast states.

The Lagos state former governor stated that many parts of Victoria Island were about to be made completely impassable but his administration embarked on building walls that ensured that the ocean surge does not encroach and take major parts of the state.

Tinubu said: “We want to make Anambra a memorable productive state in memory of our own friend, Chuba Okadigbo, and our Governor General, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, (Onwa Imo).

“I’m here today to publicize the promise of development we made, the exploration and industrialization Anambra is known for.

” You know me, the Lagos boy, I tamed the Atlantic ocean; the same way we will check erosion in Anambra. We’ll make the value of your property one thousand times your investment. We’ll create jobs for our youth, industrialize and make the state one of the economic centres.

“We’re not like other parties. When they bring up their lies again, ask them how long it will take their lies to travel from Port Harcourt to Onitsha, to Aba.

” For 16 years, PDP lied, sharing our assets among themselves in the name of privatisation. The city boy is here, joy, happiness, prosperity and good employment are here. Just make sure your PVC is intact. With me in Lagos, I didn’t discriminate. Your PVC is your mandate.

“When Atiku said he is the only candidate from the north. Is that not a division among us? When I started paying WAEC for students, I didn’t discriminate, I paid for everybody, whether Christian or Muslim.”

