Soludo to build 30 new schools across Anambra communities

The Anambra State Government has approved plans to establish 30 new public primary schools in communities without existing government-owned schools, in a bid to expand access to basic education and improve learning outcomes.

The initiative is part of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration’s drive to raise literacy levels and promote inclusive education across the state.

Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, announced the decision in a statement on Thursday after the 22nd State Executive Council meeting held at the Light House, Awka.

Mefor said the move followed a report identifying areas lacking both public primary and secondary schools.

He explained that the project aligns with the state’s free education policy aimed at ensuring equal access to education across all communities.

“This will deepen the impact of the education programmes of the Solution Government and ensure that every community benefits from the Soludo administration’s free education policy,” he said.

The commissioner added that the Council also reviewed the outcome of the November 8 governorship election, describing Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s re-election in all 21 local government areas as proof that electoral success comes from delivering value and development.

“The Council rededicated itself to duty and expressed gratitude to Ndi Anambra for their faith in Governor Soludo and for their excellent conduct before, during and after the election,” Mefor stated.

The Council also adopted the 2026–2028 Medium Term Expenditure Framework, paving the way for the 2026 budget to be presented to the State House of Assembly and signed into law by December 31, 2026.

In September, the state government awarded contracts worth about ₦43.7 billion for road, power, school and other infrastructural projects across Anambra, part of its broader effort to improve living standards and strengthen development in all communities.