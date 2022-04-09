Soludo swears in 20 commissioners, tasks on service delivery

The Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has inaugurated 20 commissioners into the State Executive Council and tasked the appointees to bring expertise into public office as well as become solution providers to challenges confronting the states.

Soludo said that the 20 commissioners were selected on their track records from the over 1,000 requests received from members of the party and non-members of their party, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The commissioners were sworn in at the Executive Chamber of the Government House in Awka, the Anambra State capital on Saturday.

Addressing the appointees, Soludo stressed said that they were selected to be part of the team that would accompany him in the implementation of the new Anambra plan.

While urging the commissioners to consider the appointment as an opportunity to work and serve their state, the governor maintained that the reason for the expression of interest was to fish out those with a passion to work for the state.

Soludo noted that driving from the agenda of his administration of building a liveable and prosperous homeland, he expects to see the templates of their 50-day delivery plan, adding that he expects nothing but excellence as they were carefully selected.

Soludo asked them to remain dedicated and committed to the effort of his administration to make Anambra a prosperous and liveable homeland for the people.

He said: “The 21st commissioner will also be sworn in next week after being cleared by the House of Assembly. This is happening on a Saturday, unusually so because the business of Anambra under my watch can be carried out 24/7.”

“To all my newly inaugurated commissioners, I congratulate them all as well as commiserate with them. This is a call to action. The challenges are humongous! They all offered to serve and were selected from a very competitive pool of over 1000 applicants.

“As they all came knowing the ministry they have been assigned to, this means they were selected and are fit-for-purpose for the huge task ahead. I’m not a fan of the ‘100 days in office’ frenzy, as I recognise that it is a four-year bout that must be benchmarked to appraise performance.

“I, therefore, have charged them all with ‘50 days in office’s delivery plan. We will be exerting because the Anambra people cannot wait. What this means is that we expect nothing but excellence – that is the Anambra spirit. I once again extend my congratulations and commiserations to them all.”

Speaking on behalf of other appointees, the new Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Sylvia Ifemeje, assured the governor that they would place service to the state and public above personal interest.

She noted that their passion for the state was responsible for the request to serve and that they would perform their duties diligently as well as efficiently to achieve a greater Anambra State.

The state Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Ernest Ezeajuyi, Permanent Secretaries, among others witnessed the ceremony.

The Commissioners with the portfolios include,

Ifeatu Onejeme-Finace,

Prof. Offornze Amaucheazi-Lands,

Ifeanyi Okoma-Works and Infrastructure,

Chiamaka Nnake-Budget and Economic Planning,

Dr. Afam Obidike- Health,

Patrick Agha Mba- Youth Development,

Ifeyinwa Obinabo-Women Affairs and Social Development,

Dr. Obinna Ngonadi-Commerce and Industry,

Julius Chukwuemeka-Power and Water Resources,

Prof. Ngozi Chuma Udeh- Education,

Paul Nwosu -Information.

Dr. Foster Ihejiofor-Agriculture,

Patricia Igwebuike-Transport,

Felix Odimegwu-Environment,

Paulinus Onyeka-Housing,

Anthony Ifeanya- Petroleum and Mineral Resources,

Donatus Onyenji-Culture/Tourism and Entertainment,

Tony Nwabunwanne-Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs,

Prof. Silvia Ifemeje- Justice and Attorney General,

Chikodi Anara-Homeland Affairs.

AVM, Ben Chiobi (retd) was also sworn-in as Special Adviser on Security.

