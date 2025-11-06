Soludo declares work-free day ahead guber poll in Anambra

Ahead of the Anambra State governorship election, Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has declared Friday, November 7, 2025, as a work-free day for all civil and public servants in the state.

The directive will allow workers to travel to their respective locations in preparation for the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, November 8, 2025.

The declaration was contained in a circular issued on Thursday by the Head of Service, Theodora Igwegbe, from the Office of the Head of Service at the Jerome Udoji Secretariat Complex, Awka.

Igwegbe said the state government sees the participation of its workforce in the electoral process as a civic responsibility and a vital contribution to good governance and the development of democracy in the state.

“Consequently, all political appointees, permanent secretaries, and heads of ministries, departments, and agencies are hereby requested to bring the contents of this circular to the attention of their staff and ensure full compliance. Please be guided accordingly.”