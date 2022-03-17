Soludo tenders apologies over inaugural women drama

The newly inaugurated Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has apologized to the residents over face-off between former governor’s wife, Ebelechukwu Obiano and leader of the defunct eastern region, Bianca Ojukwu, which breached momentary protocol during his inauguration.

Soludo assured that steps are being taken to resolve the misunderstanding and restore the two women to their previous relationship.

He said that the breach which disrupted proceedings at the event happened after the wife of the former governor, Ebelechukwu, approached Bianca and muttered some words that led to the fight.

In a statement released on Thursday by the media aide to the governor, Joe Anatune, Soludo stated that the breach was caused by improper communication which arose from a personal issue between the two parties involved.

“Sadly, the fight took the shine off the main event of the day.”

It will be recalled that earlier today, it was reported that the wife of the former governor, Ebelechukwu Obiano slapped the wife of the defunct eastern region leader, Bianca Ojukwu, during the inauguation ceremony of the newly elected governor of Anambra state, Chukwuma Soludo.

Till now, neither of the two women has disclosed the reason for their fight at the inauguration ceremony.

Before the event diverted, Chukwuma

Soludo was sworn in as the new governor of Anambra state while Onyekachukwu Ibezim as the deputy governor, by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu.

The governor alongside his deputy took their oaths of office and allegiance at the Anambra Government House which was witnessed by hundreds of people.

In the governor’s address, he said that the new Anambra under his leadership would be a state of law and order.

He thanked the outgone governor, Willie Obiano and the leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for their immense support.

The governor also thanked the people of Anambra for interviewing him and employing him to serve them as governor.

Soludo announced the suspension of all revenue collections in the state for one month and outlawed all cash payments to Anambra government in Motor Parks, roads or anywhere.

He emphasized on the need for peace in the state by appealing to youths, politicians and other political agitators to embrace dialogue as that was the only way for peace to reign.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

