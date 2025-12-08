Soldiers rescue travellers abducted along Taraba highway

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke have rescued travellers abducted along a Taraba highway during a series of coordinated operations that also disrupted criminal activities and recovered weapons.

The rescue followed intelligence that four travellers from Bauchi State were abducted in Amadu Town while heading to Baissa in Kurmi LGA. The victims, unfamiliar with the area, had stopped to ask for directions when gunmen seized two of them.

A swift search-and-rescue operation led to the recovery of two of the abducted travellers, who had managed to escape from captivity. Efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining victims as troops intensify pursuit of the abductors.

In a separate operation, soldiers deployed at Manya responded to a distress call after armed robbers blocked the Manya–Takum Road and attacked commuters, further reinforcing security along the corridor.

The troops swiftly launched a clearance operation, forcing the criminals to flee and abandon their weapons. An AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and three rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered, restoring safe movement along the route.

Additionally, on 6 December, troops at Iware stormed Garin Sambo in Tau Village, Ardo Kola LGA, following actionable intelligence. The operation led to the recovery of two pump-action guns, 13 cartridges, two motorcycles, and four mobile phones.

Two suspects, identified as Baba Wura Sambo and Mallam Adamu Darda, were arrested for unlawful possession of firearms and are currently in military custody.

Confirming the development on Monday, the Commander of 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, praised the troops for their professionalism and rapid response.

He restated the Brigade’s commitment to sustaining “aggressive operations” under Operations Peace Shield and Zafin Wuta to dismantle criminal groups across Taraba State.

General Uwa also assured residents and travellers of enhanced security throughout the Yuletide season and urged the public to remain vigilant and provide credible information to security agencies to support ongoing stabilisation efforts.