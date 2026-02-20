Soldiers, others comb Kwara forests for bandits terrorising residents

Troops of the Nigerian Army, alongside other security agencies, have commenced operations across forested areas in Kwara State to curb the activities of bandits terrorising communities.

The special joint military operation, approved by President Bola Tinubu, aims to bring an end to the recurring banditry affecting parts of the state, which has displaced many residents and led to the killing of hundreds.

The operation, code-named Operation Savannah Shield, involves the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force working with other security agencies to dismantle criminal networks, secure vulnerable communities, and restore law and order in affected areas.

Operation Savannah Shield is expected to strengthen security in Kwara and neighbouring states as part of the Federal Government’s broader efforts to address emerging security threats in vulnerable regions.

Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, during the operation’s flag-off at Sobi Barracks in Ilorin, described the deployment as a major relief to residents, noting that rising banditry and terrorism, particularly in Kwara North, had threatened both national and food security.

He commended President Tinubu and the military leadership for their swift response, saying the operation would enable farmers to safely return to their fields.

“This is a great relief. We have seen escalation of bandit activities in parts of the state, but this deployment will bring lasting security and allow our people to sleep better,” the governor said.

Speaking on the operation, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, described it as a proactive and coordinated military response aimed at neutralising terrorist and criminal elements operating in forested and remote areas.

He said troops would conduct intelligence-driven patrols and targeted operations, particularly around Kainji Lake National Park, which has reportedly been used as a transit and operational base by criminal groups.

According to the defence chief, the joint task force will focus on securing lives and property, dismantling kidnapping networks, and restoring stability across the operational area. He assured residents that the operation would be sustained and not a temporary intervention.

Oluyede also urged traditional rulers, community leaders, and residents to support the military by providing credible intelligence, stressing that public cooperation is essential to achieving lasting peace and reclaiming communities from criminal elements.