Soldiers kill Benue’s notorious criminal during gun battle

The Nigeria Army has reportedly put an end to the life of Benue State notorious criminal identified as Terwase Akwaza, and known better as Gana, who said to have been engaging in different types of criminal activities across the state.

As gathered, the police had declared the deceased wanted after the state government placed a N10 million bounty on him in 2017.

Confirming the development, the Commander, 4 Special Forces Command, Doma, Nasarawa state, Maj. -Gen. Moundhey Ali, said Gana was killed after exchange of gunfire with with soldiers in Markurdi.

Briefing newsmen yesterday, Ali revealed that dreaded criminal was killed at a roadblock mounted by the troops of Operation ‘Ayem Akpatuma III’ along Gbese-Gboko-Makurdi road.

According to Ali, the killing of Gana remains a majour breakthrough in the armed forces efforts to rid the country of the activities of bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements.

“At about 12:00 hours today (Tuesday), we received strategic information on the movement of the dreaded bandit Terwase Akwaza Agbadu AKA Gana along Gbese-Gboko-Makurdi road.

“Troops of Operation ‘Ayem Akpatuma III’ moved swiftly and mounted snap roadblocks along the routes.

“At about 13:00 hours, there was a meeting engagement with the convoy of Gana, a shoot out ensued and the bandit was killed.” he said.

The Commander also said that 40 armed members of Gana’s gang were captured during the operation.

He said the captured gang members were in Army custody and would be handed over to the appropriate authority for prosecution.

Ali also disclosed that several rifles, pump action guns, ammunition, charms and explosives among other items were recovered from the gang.

He said Gana’s corpse had been deposited in an undisclosed hospital mortuary.