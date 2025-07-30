soldiers die during S-Sudan, Uganda border clash

At least six soldiers have been confirmed dead after troops from Uganda and South Sudan clashed in a firefight along their shared border, reportedly due to a dispute over boundary demarcation.

The clash occurred in a remote part of northwestern Uganda, known as West Nile, when South Sudanese soldiers, accompanied by tanks and artillery, reportedly crossed into Ugandan territory, set up camp, and refused to withdraw.

As gathered, five soldiers from the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) were shot dead by Ugandan forces, who retaliated after one of their own soldiers was killed.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Ugandan army spokesman Maj. Gen. Felix Kulayigye confirmed that the incident occurred after South Sudanese troops crossed into Ugandan territory and declined to pull back, prompting an exchange of fire.

A spokesman for South Sudan’s military, Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang, said military leaders from both countries have agreed to an immediate ceasefire to allow for an investigation into the latest border clash.

Sections of the Uganda–South Sudan border have remained contested for years.

Kulayigye noted that a joint border demarcation committee, established by both governments, is currently working to resolve the dispute.

Officials from both countries have previously stated that they expect a final agreement to be reached by 2027.

Although there have been sporadic clashes over the years, direct military engagements between the two nations, who are traditionally allies, are rare.

Uganda has long supported forces loyal to South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, aiding in the country’s struggle for independence in 2011 and during its subsequent civil war.

In March, South Sudan invited the Ugandan army to help secure the capital, Juba, amid rising tensions between President Kiir and his political rival, First Vice President Riek Machar.