Report on Interest
under logo

INEC removes Lawan, Akpabio, Umahi names from 2023…

The Guild

LASG to introduce waste management studies across primary…

The Guild

Osun Govt. mandates identification, registration for herders

The Guild
play youtube,
play youtube,
xvideos,
porn,
porn,
xnxx,
sex việt,
Phim sex,
mp3 download,
Brasil,
mbbg,
Super Mario Bros Number,
American porn,
19 aninhos eima bunda,
Jav hd,
xxxx,
American porn,
naked women,
Free brazzer,
xtube,
buceta,
Cso Criminal Search Bc,
Where Was Converse Founded,
jav Sex,
phim xnxx,
play youtube
play youtube
xvideos
xnxx
xhamster
xvideos
xvideos
xnxx
xxx
sex việt
Phim sex
tiktok download
Brasil
Download Mp3
xtube
porn
phim xnxx
jav
free brezzers video
sex
jav Sex
jav hay
hentai
porn free
free brazzer
pornxnx
American porn
Porn vido vn
phim xnxx
porn videos
Salary Youtuber
download tiktok
Anime xxx
Chinese Sex
Vintage Samsonite Suitcase
tru kait
New Jan 6th Footage
free brazzer
American porn
Panthers Georgia
mp3play
heo69
save tiktok
mc mirella pelada
MetroNews

Soldiers barricade EFCC’s office over colleagues arrest

By The Guild

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the seven serving military personnel linked with alleged internet-related fraud.

The suspects which include one Army personnel and six from the Nigerian Air Force were arrested by the Kaduna Zonal office of the anti-graft agency on Monday and were remanded in the custody of the commission for further investigation and possibly prosecution.

However, the matter took a new twist on Friday morning as armed soldiers from the Nigerian Air Force invaded the EFCC office at Number 4 Wurno Road in the Kaduna State capital to enforce the release of their colleagues from detention.

The soldiers who arrived at the EFCC office in five Hilux patrol vans at about 10 am, surrounded the main gate of the commission, thereby preventing the EFCC officials from going in or coming out of their offices.

The situation led to a showdown between the Air Force personnel and EFCC security operatives, who engaged themselves in a shouting match and threatened to pull the trigger against each other.

After nerves were calmed, the EFCC Zonal Head and the leader of the Air Force team, met briefly after which the suspects were released.

Reacting to the incident, the EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, told newsmen that the Commission released the suspects upon completion of an investigation and forensic profiling.

“The EFCC exercised restraint in the face of the provocation and flagrant abuse of power. The Commission continued to engage with the leadership of the Nigeria Air Force and released the officers to the NAF Provost after they had been duly profiled,” Oyewale said in another statement late Friday.

He explained that the release and handing over of the suspects to their agency was done in line with the commission’s operating procedure, adding that the suspects would still be arraigned in court at the appropriate time despite being released to their agency.

The Guild 10352 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: