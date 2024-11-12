Soldiers, bandits clash over territory in Sokoto

As part of measures to end bandits operations in the norths, the Nigerian Army has engaged in a severe gun fight with the renowned bandits’ kingpin, Bello Turji, and his men in Sokoto State.

The military men, who were supported by local hunters, were said to be engaging the gunmen in Gatawa town of Sabon Birni local government area of the state.

As gathered, the gun battle started on Tuesday around 6am when the military men came in charge contact with the gunmen in the council.

The clash started after the bandits attempted to attack the town but soldiers and local hunters, who had gotten intelligence reports, prevented them from entry.

One of the sources, who pleaded for anonymity, said: “We are suspecting that Bello Turji is personally leading the fight. Fire exchange started around 6am and up till this time (2:45pm) that I am speaking with you, the fight is still on. The two sides are still exchanging fire.

“We are in serious shock because no one knows what will happen in the next few hours. The town is quiet; no movement. No one is coming in or going out of the town at present.

“No one can give you details of what transpired between the soldiers and bandits for now. We can only have details of the encounter when the fight is over.

“We are hoping the soldiers will at the end defeat the bandits. Our prayers are that Bello Turji should be among those to be killed during the fight.”

Another source, who also doesn’t want his name in print, said, “This is the most terrible encounter between the soldiers and bandits we witnessed in this area. We have never seen such a battle in this town before. We hope this will be the end of Bello Turji.

“Our hope is that more soldiers will be deployed to the area to support those on ground. I am sure the bandits will also call for reinforcement from their colleagues.”

This development came days after northern leaders urged the Nigerian Army to flush out terrorists from the region immediately.