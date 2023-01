As agitation for Police reform intensified, a police officer attached to the Lagos Police Command and a soldier were reported to have engaged in a fight publicly on the road in the state.

As gathered, the fight started over enforcement of the road traffic law on a driver of a commercial bus that allegedly drove against traffic on the road.

In the video obtained by our correspondent, the policeman and soldier engaged in a fight on Apongbon bridge, Lagos Island, ignoring caution from their colleagues to stop the public show.

It was learnt that after efforts to stop them from fighting proved abortive, their colleagues allowed both men to engage in fisticuff that lasted for several minutes.

From the trending video on Wednesday, their colleagues resolve the fight, which had attracted passersby and motorists’ attention, with tear gas before they let each other go.

The Guild could not identify which of the barrack the soldier was attached but the Policeman was discovered to be one of the law enforcement officers deployed to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in the state.

The Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the fight between the army officer and the policeman attached to the Lagos Command. Hundeyin, in a short statement released through his official social media handle on Wednesday, said that the Nigeria Army has been informed of the incident that occurred in the state. According to the statement, “The soldier, who was a passenger, directed the driver to drive against traffic. The policemen stopped the vehicle and the soldier took offense that the vehicle he boarded was stopped.

“He, therefore, decided to attack the armed policeman. The Army have been informed”, the Lagos police spokesperson added.

