Soldier kills policeman enforcing one-way in Lagos

A Police officer, Inspector Saka Ganiyu, has been pronounced dead by medical experts after being allegedly stabbed by a soldier in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The deceased was alleged to have been stabbed by a soldier at the Volks bus stop end of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The policeman’s death was confirmed by the Taskforce spokesperson, Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, to The Guild on Thursday.

He said: “The Lagos State Taskforce has ĺost one of its personnel, Inspector Saka Ganiyu with AP/No 223409 who was fatally stabbed by a soldier during an enforcement operation at Volks Bus Stop, along the Ojo-Iyana Iba Road, in the early hours.

“The incident which occurred at about 7am took a sad turn when the Lagos State Taskforce’s Anti-One-Way team, led by Superintendent of Police James Nnadi, apprehended a white T4 bus for driving against traffic.

“The bus, loaded with passengers, was flagged down by the Taskforce officers. Upon trying to effect the confiscation of the vehicle, the driver, who was identified as a military personnel who was not in uniform.

“As the arrest proceeded, the driver created a scene and wielded dangerous weapons. During the assault, Inspector Saka Ganiyu was viciously stabbed in the right thigh by the driver of the bus.

“Despite immediate medical attention and being rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Inspector Ganiyu was tragically pronounced dead.

“The Lagos State Taskforce condemns this brutal and unwarranted attack on law enforcement officers who were dutifully carrying out their legal responsibilities to ensure compliance with traffic regulations and maintain public order in the State.

“The incident has been escalated to the State Police Command for immediate investigation, and justice will be pursued for the loss of our dedicated officer.

“The Lagos State Taskforce extends its deepest condolences to the family of Inspector Saka Ganiyu during this difficult time”.