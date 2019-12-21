Soldier kills Cow-trader over N200 bribe in Lagos

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

There was commotion at Kara Market, a popular cattle market, in Lagos on Saturday, when a Soldier allegedly killed a trader while trying to extort N200 from him.

It was gathered that the commotion broke out at about 3:30 pm when the Soldier allegedly shot and killed a yet to be identified trader who was about leaving the market after pushing his items.

The Guild learned that the deceased Cow-trader, who was about leaving the market with his cows, was accosted by the Soldier and ordered him to pay N200 as gate fee.

An eyewitness narrated that the trader allegedly refused to comply with the order and was threatened by the soldier who later corked his gun and shot at him.

The eyewitness added further told our correspondent that the sight of the innocent trader lying in the pool of his own blood infuriated other traders who spontaneously rose and protested against the murder.

As the protest continued, it was gathered that irate traders and commercial motorcycle operators popularly called Okada riders stormed office of Seriki, market leader, to register their grievances.

Apparently not satisfied by the Seriki’s response considering his role in the presence of military personnel in Kara Market, the angry mob vandalised his vehicle and other property worth millions of Naira.

To restore normalcy, it was gathered that policemen from Lagos and Ogun States including those deployed to Rapid Response Squad (RRS), stormed the scene since it was located between both state boundaries.

After normalcy returned, the Guild learned that the Seriki, in a bid to boost security of lives and property within the market, got services of military personnel to patrol the market occasionally.