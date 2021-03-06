Soldier, four bandits die during clashes in Katsina

Atleast five persons including a soldier and four bandits were reported to have died and several others injured during clashes between Nigerian troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and bandits clashed in Marina village, Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

After the clash that lasted for several minutes, the Nigerian troop was said to have captured arms and motorcycles used by the bandits to perpetrate attacks.

Confirming the casualties figure, Director, Army Public Relations, Mohammed Yerima, in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, assured Nigerians that the soldiers would not relent until peace is restored to the Northern region.

Through the statement titled, ‘Re: Many Soldiers Feared Killed As Bandits Storm Military Base In Katsina’, Yerima stated that the figure was released to correct the wrong impression circulating through the media.

The statement partly read, “To set the record straight, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji while conducting clearance operation against armed bandits and other criminal elements on 4 Match 2021, engaged and successfully neutralized 4 armed bandits, captured arms and motorcycle during an encounter with the armed bandits in Marina village in Safana LGA of Katsina State.

“The unconfirmed number of armed men with an unspecified number of rustled cattle were sighted and intercepted along Batsari-Runka road. However, in an attempt to escape from the troops’ onslaught, the bandits sporadically fired at the troop direction but the gallant troops responded with superior firepower followed by a hot pursuit thereby forcing the bandits to withdraw in disarray.

“During the encounter, four-armed bandits were neutralized while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds. The troops also captured two AK-47 rifles and one motorcycle belonging to the bandits.

“Regrettably, one brave soldier paid the supreme sacrifice during the encounter. Troops have dominated the general area and are trailing the escaping bandits.”