Soldier, five Plateau residents die after clashing with bandits

A soldier and five residents have been reported dead after bandits attacked rural communities in Plateau State, forcing dozens of villagers to flee their homes in fear of being attacked.

As gathered, the deceased were said to be protecting the community from being overrun by the scores of bandits who started setting houses ablaze and looting shops minutes after arriving in the town.

It was learnt that the soldier and the five residents engaged the bandits in prolonged gun battles that left several soldiers sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

On Tuesday, The Guild gathered that the attack occurred yesterday in the Zurak community and Sabon Gari area of the Bashar district in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Residents disclosed that the assailants first torched houses in Sabon Gari before advancing to Zurak, where they attacked another military checkpoint.

Confirming the attacks, a Wase youth leader, Shapi’i Sambo, said the body of the slain soldier was evacuated to Jos, the State capital, on Tuesday.

“We can confirm that both communities were attacked, and sadly, a soldier lost his life in the process,” he said.

A resident of the Zak community, Jibrin Isa, said that soldiers were outnumbered during the onslaught.

“The incident happened around 3 pm, and the assailants first attacked the military checkpoint in Sabon Gari before moving to the commercial area, where they looted shops and carted away food items and other valuables,” he said.

Isa added, “After Sabon Gari, the bandits moved to Zurak and attacked another checkpoint. Five residents and one soldier were killed there, while three soldiers are still missing.”

Consequently, the Zurak community has been largely deserted, with families fleeing to neighbouring villages over fears of renewed attacks, residents said.

When contacted, Media Information Officer of Operation Enduring Peace, Captain J.A. John, said he would investigate the incident and revert. However, no response had been received as of press time.