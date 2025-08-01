Soldier dies, two injure during auto crash in Yobe

A ghastly accident involving a military vehicle on official assignment has claimed the life of a soldier, while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The incident occurred when a military van carrying troops of Operation Hadin Kai, who were on special duty, veered off the road and plunged into a deep pit along the Damaturu–Jos highway.

According to travelers who witnessed the crash, the incident, described as fatal, occurred while the troops were en route to Jos.

Confirming the tragic event, a military source disclosed that the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, near Garin Tasha in Damagum, located in Fune Local Government Area of Yobe State.

“The vehicle belongs to Sector 2 Headquarters, Damaturu. It was conveying personnel to Jos when the driver lost control. Sadly, we lost one of our men instantly,” the source said.

He added that the two injured soldiers were promptly evacuated by emergency responders and taken to Damagum General Hospital for treatment.

According to the source, one of the injured, Sgt. Salami Ahmed, was later referred to Yobe State University Teaching Hospital in Damaturu due to the severity of his injuries.

Meanwhile, the remains of the deceased soldier, who was confirmed dead at the scene, have been handed over to his unit commander for formal military procedures.