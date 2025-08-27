Soldier dies during clash against bandits in Borno

A Nigerian Army soldier has been reported dead following a fierce clash with bandits during a joint security operation in Borno State, aimed at flushing out armed groups from troubled parts of the region.

The soldier was killed while repelling a night assault carried out by fighters linked to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

A military source said the soldier fell in action after displaying what was described as exceptional bravery during the confrontation.

Another soldier sustained injuries during the exchange with the insurgents and is currently receiving treatment at a military medical facility.

As gathered, the incident occurred when insurgents stormed the Forward Operating Base in Gajigana, Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State, around midnight on Tuesday.

However, gallant troops of Operation Hadin Kai immediately engaged the attackers in a heavy gunfight, with reinforcements later arriving to pursue the fleeing insurgents.

According to insurgency analyst Zagazola Makama, who collaborated on the report of the attack, several insurgents were killed while the rest fled in disarray.

Weapons and communication equipment were recovered, including an AK-47 rifle, a loaded magazine, two Baofeng radios, and machine-gun ammunition.

“The terrorists came in large numbers but were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the troops,” a military source explained, adding that the exact number of enemy casualties could not yet be confirmed.

The body of the fallen soldier has been deposited at the 7 Division Military Morgue in Maiduguri. Although the area has since returned to relative calm, a security source warned that the situation remains unpredictable.