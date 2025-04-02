Soldier cuts off Niger shoe dealer’s fingers during payment dispute

A payment dispute between a soldier and a shoe dealer in Minna, Niger State, took a violent turn on Sallah day, leaving the trader, Abdulrahman Salisu, with three severed fingers.

Abdulrahman, who runs a shoe store in Minna, recounted that the soldier, identified as Sodik, had visited his shop to purchase a pair of shoes, claiming he had made payment via bank transfer.

However, the dealer insisted that he had not received any confirmation of the transaction, leading to an argument between the two.

As tempers flared, the situation quickly spiralled out of control. In a fit of rage, Sodik allegedly drew a cutlass and attempted to strike Abdulrahman while demanding the money.

In an attempt to defend himself, Abdulrahman raised his left hand, only for three of his fingers to be severed by the weapon.

The commotion drew the attention of nearby traders, but before help could arrive, Sudik and two of his companions fled the scene, leaving Abdulrahman bleeding profusely.

It was learnt that bystanders rushed him to the IBB Specialist Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

The incident, which occurred near Jolly Bread by the Obasanjo Shopping Complex, has raised concerns about escalating violence in commercial areas.

The brutal attack has sent shockwaves through the trading community in Minna, particularly in busy hubs like Jolly Bread, Mobil Roundabout, and the Obasanjo Shopping Complex.

Traders have expressed deep concerns over the rising cases of violence, robbery, and thuggery, which they say pose serious threats to their businesses and personal safety.

Jolly Bread, a crucial newspaper distribution centre in Minna, has not been spared from the growing insecurity. Sales representatives and vendors lament that criminal activities have become rampant, occurring at all hours of the day and night.

In response to these incidents, business owners and residents are urging the Niger State government to take urgent steps to improve security in commercial areas and prevent further violence.

They stress the need for increased law enforcement presence to protect traders and ensure the safety of all citizens.

Meanwhile, the Niger State police command has disclosed that the soldier had been taken into custody, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.