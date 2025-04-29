Soldier bags death sentence over lover’s murder in Enugu

A General Court Martial sitting at the Headquarters of the 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, has sentenced a soldier, Private Adamu Mohammed, to death by hanging for the murder of his girlfriend, Hauwa Ali.

Mohammed was sentenced to death after being found guilty of murder, an offense that carries the highest penalty under the law due to its severe nature.

Delivering the judgment, President of the GCM, Brigadier General Sadisu Buhari, stated that Mohammed was found guilty of murder, an offence punishable under Section 106(a) of the Armed Forces Act, Cap A20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

He said the verdict was reached unanimously after a thorough review of the facts presented, the soldier’s service record, and the plea for mitigation by the accused and his counsel.

“In the interest of societal decorum and justice for the deceased, the law had to be applied to its fullest. Given this, the GCM has determined that the accused soldier,

21NA/80/6365 Private Adamu Mohammed, is hereby sentenced to death by hanging,” Buhari declared.

In a separate ruling on Tuesday, the court sentenced Private Abubakar Yusuf to 10 years in prison for his involvement in a robbery at a shopping mall in Enugu.

Yusuf was found guilty under Section 107(1)(b) of the Armed Forces Act, which covers offenses related to theft and robbery.

While the court acknowledged his plea for leniency, it emphasized the importance of upholding discipline and protecting the integrity of the military.

General Buhari explained that the panel could not reach the unanimous decision required to impose the maximum sentence stipulated in Section 107(2).

Therefore, relying on Section 140(3) of the Act, the court sentenced the accused, 23NA/85/12116 Private Abubakar Yusuf, to 10 years imprisonment.

He further noted that both verdicts are subject to confirmation by the appropriate military authority.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining discipline, professionalism, and accountability within its ranks.

It emphasized that while the actions of a few personnel may fall short of the Army’s standards, decisive measures are always taken to uphold justice and public confidence.