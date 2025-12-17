Sokoto workers suspend protest against insecurity, offer prayers

Amid mounting concerns over persistent attacks and community dislocation, the Sokoto chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, has shelved its planned street protest, choosing instead a faith-based approach aimed at restoring peace and easing public anxiety across the state.

Labour leaders in the state explained that the decision reflects a strategic reassessment of how best to respond to the security crisis, balancing continued advocacy with what they described as a culturally rooted and peaceful intervention at a sensitive moment.

The announcement was made on Wednesday in Sokoto by the state NLC Chairman, Abdullahi Jungle, following consultations held under the framework of the union’s State Executive Council and guidance from the national leadership of the congress.

Jungle said the congress had earlier aligned with organised labour nationwide to stage demonstrations over worsening insecurity, particularly in the North-West, where banditry, kidnappings and repeated assaults on rural communities have remained rampant.

Several other local government areas in Sokoto, including Sabon Birni, Isa, Rabah, Tangaza and Gada, have continued to experience deadly attacks, resulting in loss of lives, displacement of residents and severe disruptions to farming and trading activities.

“There is no doubt that insecurity affects us more in this part of the country, as many of our local governments are currently facing serious security challenges,” Jungle said.

While acknowledging what he described as recent gains by security agencies, the labour leader stressed that the situation still demands urgent and sustained action.

“In spite of the efforts by our security agencies, which we appreciate, we believe this is a moment for collective reflection and divine intervention,” he said.

Furthermore, he noted that the decision to hold special prayers was reached unanimously in collaboration with the Sokoto State Action Committee and other stakeholders, drawing on long-standing religious traditions during periods of crisis.

“We have resolved to focus on the path of God. The people of Sokoto are known for turning to prayers in difficult times,” Jungle said, adding that respected Islamic clerics had been engaged for the sessions.

He also renewed calls on the Federal Government to intensify its response to insecurity in Sokoto and neighbouring states.

“Whatever support the security agencies need to end this menace should be provided without delay. Our people are being killed, and this must stop,” he said.

Jungle emphasised that suspending the protest does not amount to abandoning labour’s demand for improved security and accountability. Rather, he said, it represents a tactical and peaceful response rooted in the social and cultural realities of the state.

Special prayer sessions were subsequently held at the NLC secretariat, with Islamic scholars, labour leaders and community members in attendance.