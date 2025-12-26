Sokoto villagers flee homes after US attacks

Chaos erupted in a quiet Sokoto community as explosions from United States airstrikes attack on terrorists lit up the night sky, sending terrified residents fleeing into the darkness with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Families clutched their children and relatives, abandoned homes, and scattered toward nearby villages, gripped by the fear that more deadly strikes could follow at any moment.

The sudden blasts turned a peaceful evening into a scene of panic and desperation, leaving villagers convinced that danger was raining down from above.

The incident unfolded on yesterday night in Jabo town, located in the Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State following President Donald Trump’s announcement of a major U.S. military operation targeting terrorists responsible for ongoing violence across Nigeria.

Reports from videos seen by The Guild and now widely circulating online indicated that one missile struck near the community, exploding in flames and triggering the mass exodus.

Moreover, the terror was widespread and immediate. “The sound was like thunder, but then we saw fire and smoke everywhere. We didn’t wait to understand, we just ran for our lives,” one resident recalled in Hausa. “I left everything behind. My grandchildren were crying; we thought the end had come.”

However, despite the intense fear and disruption, early assessments suggest no innocent civilians lost their lives in the strikes.

While full details of the operation remain limited, government officials in Nigeria have described it as a precise effort aimed at eliminating key terrorist figures.

Furthermore, the event has ignited reactions on social media and beyond with some Nigerians welcoming the aggressive stance against terrorism, while others have voiced deep concern over foreign military actions on sovereign soil and the potential risks to ordinary people.