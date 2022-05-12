Sokoto students set ablaze female colleague for allege blasphemy

A yet-to-be-identified female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto has been reportedly beaten and burnt to death by fellow students for allegedly criticising Islamic injunctions within the academic environment.

The female student, as gathered, was attacked by her male students, who were said to be angered that she spoke against tenets of the religion, rather than keep quiet.

In the video obtained by our correspondent on Thursday, the deceased student, who wore a red dress, was seen to have fallen while trying to run to safety, and rather than the students leave, the beating continued and was later set ablaze.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

