Sokoto SSG’s daughter, three grandchildren, maid burn to death

A tragedy occurred in Sokoto State after a mother, three children and her housemaid were confirmed dead by medical experts, following their involvement in an inferno that gutted their house.

As gathered, the husband survived the fire disaster which affected the entire 6-bedroom flat while the family was asleep.

It was learnt that the personnel of the state fire service were unable to put out the fire as it had already consumed the house before their arrival.

The deceased woman, Rabi’atu Bello, was the daughter of the Secretary to the State Government of Sokoto (SSG), Muhammad Sifawa, while the three children were his grandchildren.

Also, the deceased mother was the wife of the Permanent Secretary of the Sokoto State Ministry of Sports and Youths Development, Yusuf Bello.

The remains of the 4 deceased members of the family have been laid to rest at the Sheikh Shehu Usmanu Danfodiyo Mosque, Sifawa, the family home of the Sokoto State SSG.

The Deputy Governor, Idris Gobir, confirmed this on Monday while leading the state executive council members and All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts to the burial rites and console with Sifawa over the tragedy.