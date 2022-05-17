Sokoto police goes after three more students linked to Deborah’s death

Barely 24 hours after arraigning two suspects arrested in connection with the death of female students of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Deborah Emmanuel, the Sokoto police command has disclosed that more people have been placed on the wanted list.

As gathered, at least three of the students, who were seen on different videos to have led the beaten and set ablaze of the female student were among those declared wanted by the Command.

Announcing the Command plans, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Sanusi Abubakar, said that the command has already deployed all its intelligence and that they were on the lookout for the suspects.

Abubakar, who revealed the ongoing plans in a statement he made available to newsmen in Sokoto on Tuesday, said that the Command was using this medium to reiterate its commitment toward apprehending the suspected attackers.

He said that members of the public are enjoined to cooperate with the police and report any means of identification to the command or any security outfit in their domain.

According to him, should anyone find the suspects, the command could be reached through its emergency number 07068848035, to fast-track the arrest.

Two suspects arraigned in court over the killing of Deborah Emmanuel have been remanded in the custody of one of the correctional facilities around the zone.

It would be recalled that Deborah Emmanuel a 200 Level Student of the Sheu Shagari College of Education Sokoto was killed by fellow students at the College over an allegation that she made Blasphemous Statements against the Prophet Muhammed(SAW).

The comments made by her were reportedly made on a social messaging platform, Whatsapp, a group comprising students of the same institution.

Her alleged comments were said to have been a result of the spamming of the group with messages that were not supposed to be on the group.

She was beaten to death by an irate mob that gathered to attack her after allegedly overpowering the institution’s security men and later setting her Corpse on Fire.

The Police had arrested two suspects who were allegedly part of the mob that killed her while the prime suspects including the one who claimed to have put her on fire have now been declared wanted by the Police.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

