Sokoto police arrests four cable thieves, recover stolen materials

The Sokoto Police Command has arrested four notorious cable thieves linked to the vandalization of electrical cables across different communities in the state.

The arrests of the alleged cable thieves were said to have been achieved following complaints made by a representative of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, Aminu Haliru, to the law enforcement agency.

In a statement released by the Command on Friday and made available to newsmen by the state command’s spokesperson, Ahmad Rufai, the Police stated that the suspects had stolen cables from six transformers in the state.

“The complaint outlined the theft of armoured transformer cables from six different locations, Tashan Gari, Tashan Gawo Kauran Mijo, Bodinya 3 Marina, Fatima Yahaya Hospital, Tulluwa, and the General Hospital Bodinga.”

Upon the complaint, prompt police action led to the arrest of Nuhu Yusuf from Sifawa, who confessed to the crime while revealing that the stolen cables were sold through his associate, Bello Abubakar, also known as ZAZU.

“Subsequent investigation uncovered another suspect, Danmaitasha, alleged to have bought the stolen materials,” Rufai added. He confirmed that a substantial amount of the stolen armoured cables was recovered during the operation.

In a related development, vigilantes from Tukatuku village apprehended Mukhtar Usman, a resident of Binjin Musa village in Yabo Local Government Area, where he was found with two bags filled with aluminium conductor wires believed to have been stolen.

The command noted that all suspects have been detained in its custody and would be arraigned before court after completing investigations.

Following the successful arrest, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Musa, praised the police officers for their rapid response and also acknowledged the vital role played by community members.

The commissioner urged residents to maintain vigilance and continue cooperating with security agencies to combat crime, stating, “We encourage the public to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station”, he said in a statement.