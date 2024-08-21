Sokoto monarch dies inside kidnappers’ den

The Sarkin Gobir of Gatawa District in Sokoto State, Isa Bawa, has been reported dead, barely a month after his abduction by gunmen.

As gathered, the monarch died after his kidnappers tortured, and dehumanised him while in the adductors den.

Multiple sources including the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, confirmed that the traditional ruler died on Wednesday while in captivity of his abductors.

The sources added that the former traditional ruler was executed by the gunmen after the Federal and Sokoto State Governments refused to pay for the N1 billion ransom which the kidnappers requested for.

Before his death, Bawa had cried out for help in a new video released by the gunmen, lamenting over the torture he was subjected to by the kidnappers.

The Emir and his son were kidnapped in July at the Kwanar Maharba area while travelling from Sokoto to his home town, Sabon Birni, the headquarters of Sabon Birni local government of Sokoto State.

“The bandits on sighting the Emir’s vehicle, started shooting guns which resulted in the tires of the vehicle bursting, and the driver losing control of the car. This forced the car to suddenly stop,” Gobir, one of his sons had said.

“The bandits abducted the district head and his driver who happens to be his biological son.”

The abductors few days after the incident requested the sum of N1 billion as ransom for the release of the victims.

In the video released through different social media handles, the monarch, who spoke in the Hausa language, narrated how they were kidnapped by the terrorists.

He said their lives are in danger in the hands of their abductors, adding that they had been suffering in the forests where they are currently held.

Pleading for help, he urged the government to urgently come to their rescue.

Also in the video, one of the gunmen can be heard speaking in Hausa dictating to the victims what to say.