Sokoto man bags 2yrs imprisonment over N430,000 fraud

The Sokoto State High Court has sentenced Rilwanu Yusuf to two years’ imprisonment for obtaining ₦430,000 from unsuspecting victims under false pretences, after claiming he had the power to double their money.

Yusuf was sentenced after pleading guilty to a one-count charge of cheating filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC told the court that Yusuf deceived several victims by presenting himself as someone with spiritual or special abilities capable of multiplying money.

According to the charge, Yusuf’s actions violated Sections 310 and 311 of the Sokoto State Penal Code Law, which criminalize cheating and prescribe penalties for offenders.

During proceedings, Yusuf admitted to misleading the victims by claiming he could double their money.

Delivering judgment, Justice Abubakar Adamu said the court was satisfied with Yusuf’s admission and the evidence presented, finding him guilty and sentencing him to two years imprisonment.

Justice Abubakar emphasized that the sentence was not only to punish Yusuf but also to serve as a warning to others who might attempt to exploit unsuspecting members of the public through fraudulent schemes. He stressed the need to uphold public trust and ensure that offenders face the consequences of deceitful actions.