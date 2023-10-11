Sokoto lawmaker passes on after brief illness

The member, representing Isa-Sabon Birni federal constituency, Sokoto State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulkadir Jelani, has been confirmed dead.
As gathered, the deceased was said to have been admitted at a private hospital in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja after falling ill and was later pronounced dead by medical experts in the medical facility.
A source close to the deceased relatives disclosed that the federal lawmaker died around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday after a brief illness and was admitted to the hospital yesterday.
