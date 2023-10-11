Sokoto lawmaker passes on after brief illness

The member, representing Isa-Sabon Birni federal constituency, Sokoto State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulkadir Jelani, has been confirmed dead.

As gathered, the deceased was said to have been admitted at a private hospital in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja after falling ill and was later pronounced dead by medical experts in the medical facility.

A source close to the deceased relatives disclosed that the federal lawmaker died around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday after a brief illness and was admitted to the hospital yesterday.

Leading members of the House of Representatives, the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, described his demise as a rude shock and a vacuum that would be hard to fill.

The Speaker added that the lawmaker’s death was devastating, lamenting the quality representation the constituency would miss with Danbuga’s demise, saying Danbuga was a gentleman and fine lawmaker, who would be sorely missed.

“It is devastating to receive the news of the demise of Hon. Abdulkadir Jelani Danbuga at this time when his people need him most.

“I knew Danbuga to be a perfect gentleman who showed a lot of zeal and patriotism within the short period that he served as a member of the 10th House of Representatives.

“As painful as his demise is, I find solace in the fact that he lived a life worthy of emulation by others,” Speaker Abbas said.

While consoling the family, constituents, people, and the government of Sokoto State, Abbas, in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, prayed for the repose of the lawmaker’s soul.

