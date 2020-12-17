Sokoto Govt. orders closure of schools across border communities

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has ordered immediate closure of schools along the state borderlines, following abduction of over 300 students from a boarding schools in Katsina State.

Tambuwal added that the schools would be closed temporarily for two weeks after which safety of the students would be reviewed to ascertain if they could resume for academics.

As gathered, at least 16 public boarding schools would be affected by the government directives reached during the 17th Security Council meeting chaired by the State Governor.

The affected schools are: Government Girls Model Secondary School, Illela, Sultan Muhammadu Tambari Arabic Secondary School, Illela, Gamji Girls College, Rabah, Government Secondary School, Gada, Government Secondary School, Gandi and Government Secondary School, Goronyo. Others are: Government Secondary School, Isa, Government Secondary School Sabon Birnin Gobir, Boarding Primary School, Isa, Boarding Primary School, Balle and Boarding Primary School, Jabo. The remaining were: UBE Junior Secondary School, Sabon Birni, Government Secondary School, Kebbe, Government Secondary School, Tureta, Government Technical College, Binji and Olusegun Obasanjo Technical College, Bafarawa.

Tambuwal, yesterday, further directed the Ministries of Basic and Secondary Education and that of Science and Technology to temporarily merge the students of the affected schools with those of other schools for the continuation of their studies pending the improvement in the security situation of the affected areas.

According to him, Principals of the affected schools are hereby directed to comply with immediate effect to ensure safety of the students.

The decision was said to have been reached following the brief received by the Council from the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Muhammad Guiwa, on the security situation in the affected areas and the threats this portends.