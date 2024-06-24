Sokoto Govt. must protect Sultan, not removal- Shettima

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has emphasized the importance of protecting the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, describing him as an institution that must be preserved and respected.

Shettima said that the Sultan.is more than a monarch to the country, saying he is a significant symbol for the nation and everyone must protect him.

This statement comes in response to concerns raised by Prof. Isiaq Akintola, Executive Director of the Muslim Rights Council (MURIC), about alleged plans by the Sokoto government to depose the Sultan.

The Vice President gave the warning on Monday at the North West Peace & Security Summit in Katsina State.

He stressed that the sultan represents a significant symbol of unity and tradition, emphasizing the need to safeguard the Sultan’s and all other traditional rulers, position, and legacy.

“In all developmental issues in this country, I use His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, as a point of reference to recognize and appreciate all our royal fathers present here,” he said.

Addressing the Deputy Governor of Sokoto, Shettima urged the state government to recognize the Sultan’s cultural and religious significance.

“And to the Deputy Governor of Sokoto, I have a simple message for you, Yes, the Sultan is the Sultan of Sokoto, but he is much more than that; he represents an idea, he is an Institution, that all of us in this country need to jealousy guard, protect, promote, preserve and project for the growth of our nation”.