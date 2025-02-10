28.1 C
Sokoto Govt. begins enforcement against illegal mining

By Awoniyi Ademide

The Sokoto State Government has begun the enforcement of the law against unauthorized mining in the state, just as it warned that violators would be punished in accordance with the law.

It stated that stringent measures would be taken against any entity violating mining laws, reinforcing Sokoto State’s commitment to transparent and lawful exploitation of its mineral resources.

The Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, Yusuf Muhammad, disclosed the government plans during an inspection visit to Lambara town in Shagari Local Council, where an unlicensed company was discovered conducting mining operations.

Yusuf stressed that no individual or company can undertake mining activities without obtaining official approval from the state’s Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.

The commissioner emphasized the ministry’s responsibility to regulate the sector and ensure compliance with established laws.

He stated that the ministry’s goal is to revitalize and enhance mining operations in Sokoto, and it must be done within a legal framework.

The commissioner also acknowledged Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s dedication to strengthening the mining industry and fostering collaborations with organizations willing to adhere to proper regulations.

