Sokoto Govt. bans sign out party for JSS3, SS3 students

The Sokoto State Government has banned sign-out parties for graduating students of Junior Secondary School 3 (JSS3) and Senior Secondary School 3 (SS3) in all schools across the state.

The government noted that the move aims to curb unruly celebrations and prevent incidents that often accompany such gatherings.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Ahmad Ala, announced the decision on Thursday, citing increasing reports of student misconduct during such events.

According to him, the practice, which was once considered a harmless farewell gesture, has now escalated into disruptive behavior, including public disturbances, vandalism, and general indiscipline among students.

“The government will no longer tolerate these excesses that have overshadowed the academic purpose of schools,” Ala stated.

“All principals of both public and private secondary schools have been directed to enforce this ban. Students caught engaging in signing-out activities within or outside the school will face disciplinary measures.”

He also called on parents and guardians to support the initiative by advising their children against organizing or participating in such celebrations.

The commissioner warned that any school found violating the directive would be sanctioned, adding that monitoring teams have been deployed to ensure compliance.

Reactions from the education sector have been mixed, with some school authorities welcoming the decision as a necessary step to restore order and discipline, while others fear it could deprive students of a safe and meaningful way to celebrate their academic milestones.