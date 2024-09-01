Sokoto Govt arrests Tambuwal’s former aide over defamation, others

The Sokoto State Government has arrested an aide to the immediate past governor of the state, Shafi’u Tureta, over allegations bordering on defamation and other cases.

Arrest of the former aide was done in the state amid investigations on the activities of the past administration in the state as well as defamation against the Wife of the Governor, Fatima Aliyu.

Tureta had released a video of the governor’s wife at a party spending money lavishly, attracting condemnation from residents to the first lady of the state.

The arrest was confirmed on Sunday through a statement released by Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on New Media, Naseer Bazza.

Bazza emphasized that the arrest is connected to specific actions currently under investigation.

The statement reads: “The Sokoto State Government wishes to clarify the circumstances surrounding the recent arrest of former Governor Tambuwal’s aide. Contrary to the speculative narratives being spread, the arrest was conducted within the framework of lawful procedures and is connected to specific actions that are currently under investigation.”

The government called for caution among political opponents and media professionals, urging them to avoid spreading misinformation that could mislead the public and undermine the integrity of the judicial process.

“While it is understandable that our political opponents are frustrated and desperate in their attempts to undermine and deny the undeniable achievements of the Ahmad Aliyu administration, we must call on the professionals among them to caution individuals within their ranks to adhere to the principles of decorum and good judgement,” the statement further noted.

Additionally, the government clarified misinformation regarding a video circulating on social media, which allegedly depicted the Governor’s wife, Fatima, spraying cash at a birthday party.

The press release refuted these claims, stating: “The video being circulated does not depict the Governor’s wife spraying cash, nor was it taken at a birthday party. As a tradition, His Excellency Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto and his family do not celebrate birthdays. They regard these occasions as periods for reflection and prayer. Therefore, it should have been properly verified before publication.”

The statement also highlighted the government’s commitment to transparency and due process, urging the media to exercise caution and professionalism in their reporting.

“The truth of the matter will be revealed in due course, and we remain committed to transparency throughout this process. It is our firm belief that justice will prevail, free from any undue influence or speculative assertions,” the government said.