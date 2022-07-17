Sokoto Govt. approves N347m for hospital renovation

The Sokoto State Government has approved N347 million for the general renovation and provision of modern equipment at the Specialist Hospital in the state.

The approval was said to have been given based on direct labour to facilitate the completion of the renovation and the provision of the equipment.

Addressing newsmen in Sokoto, yesterday, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Nuhu Maishanu disclosed that the project would take care of the renovation of 10 dilapidated wards, laboratories, clinic, offices, maternity unit, amenity wards, road network and landscaping of the hospital.

“However, aside from procurement of modern medical equipment, the works included in the project are provision of the arts medical furniture and office equipment,” he said.

He added that after the completion of the renovation, the facility would meet all the standards required of a specialist hospital.

Maishanu commended Gov. Aminu Tambuwal for the approval, pointing out that, it has clearly indicated the commitment of the state government towards improving the health sector in the state.

He further appealed to the people in the state to continue to support and cooperate with the hospital for the attainment of the set objectives.

