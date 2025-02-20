Sokoto Govt. approves N30M for family planning

In a bid to control population explosion, the Sokoto State Government has approved N30 million for procurement of family planning kits in hospitals and assist couples prevent unwanted pregnancy in the state.

The government stated that the funds released for family planning was its plan to advance reproductive health programs and give couples unhindered access to care.

Announcing the approval during an interview on Thursday, the Executive Secretary of the Sokoto State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Larai Tambuwal, acknowledged the contributions of various stakeholders in educating residents on the importance of family planning.

Tambuwal emphasized that the fund release followed Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s decision last year to establish a dedicated budget for family planning initiatives.

She explained that the initiative aims to strengthen the existing Family Planning and Last Mile distribution network, addressing the state’s social, economic, and developmental challenges.

The secretary added that the Family Planning Technical Working Group would continue to play a vital role in coordinating efforts among stakeholders.