Sokoto Govt. approves N1.6bn for water facilities maintenance, others

The Sokoto State Government has approved the sum of N1.6 billion for the maintenance of water projects, record constructions, and others to improve the standard of living across the state.

A breakdown of the sum shows that the construction of a tarred road from Maruda-Tsaki- Lambo-Gantamo-Gajara will gulp over N475 million while N221 million will be spent on the purchase of the bulk of rural water scheme maintenance materials.

Confirming the approval on Saturday, Commissioner for Information, Isah Galadanchi, stated that the funds were approved during the state executive council meeting held at the government house in Sokoto state.

Galadanchi, who briefed newsmen after the meeting, further gave the remaining breakdown as the approval of the sum of over N420 million for the rehabilitation of 120 number broken water schemes in the rural areas of the state.

The Commissioner added that the council has also approved the purchase of electrical materials for use in rural areas at the cost of N515 million.

