Sokoto Govt. approves N1.65b for construction of sports arena, hall

As part of measures to develop grassroot sporting and recreational activities, the Sokoto State Government has approved the sum of over N1.65 billion for the construction of a new sports arena and indoor hall.

It explained that the approval was in line with the administration’s commitment to deliver on its mandate to residents of the state and use sport as viable avenue in putting the state on the spotlight.

The state Commissioner for Information, Isah Bajini Galadanci, said the state executive council Wednesday approved the sum of over N1.65 billion for the project on Wednesday.

Galadanci while giving the breaking of the amount during a news briefing on Thursday, said the sum of N1.2 billion will be spent on constructing the sports arena, and over N447 million would be expended on the construction of the indoor sports hall.

He noted that contracts for the two projects, which will be situated at the proposed Sokoto New City, was awarded to Qualitrend Global Solution, and both are expected to be completed within 44 weeks and 20 weeks respectively.

He listed other resolutions of the council to include the approval of a proposed bill for the establishment of Drugs and Medical Consumables Management Agency 2020.

The bill according to Bajini, is intended to select and quantify the procurement of medicines to healthcare institutions in the state, adding that the purpose of the bill is to curtail the indiscriminate sale of drugs in order to ensure the genuineness of drugs in circulation in the state.

The Commissioner also added that the council also approved the amendment of two bills: the Public Procurement Agency Bill and the Fiscal Responsibility Law (2019), among others, noting that the bills will be sent to the state House of Assembly for consideration.

The briefing was attended by the state Commissioners of Justice, Health, Sports and Commerce: Barrister Suleiman Usman, Dr. Muhammadu Ali Inname, Aminu Bala Bodinga and Alhaji Bashir Gidado respectively.