Sokoto Gov. slashes food prices for Ramadan fasting

The Sokoto State Governor Ahmad Aliyu has slashed food prices and launched a subsidized rice initiative, offering 50kg bags at a reduced price of N48,000 to help residents access affordable food during the month of Ramadan.

This programme follows the state’s recent distribution of essential relief materials to vulnerable residents amid the Holy Month, reinforcing its commitment to social welfare and inclusive governance.

While announcing the initiative on Monday, Aliyu emphasized that this scheme is a collaborative effort between the government, donors, and other stakeholders aimed at addressing food insecurity.

“We have introduced the sale of subsidized rice at N48,000 per 50kg bag to make food more accessible to our people.

“Implementing this during the holy month of Ramadan reflects our dedication to easing hardship and fostering a more compassionate society,” he stated.

The Governor also expressed appreciation to donors and partners for their contributions, assuring stakeholders that the government remains committed to supporting disadvantaged communities.

Speaking at a training session for shop facilitators, Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs Ibrahim Adare, explained that the program was designed to ease financial pressure on workers by making essential food items more affordable.

According to the chairman of the implementation committee, Chiso Dattijo, the pilot phase prioritizes state and local government employees, including primary school teachers.

The selected local governments for the initial rollout include Dange Shuni, Wamakko, Bodinga, Kware, Sokoto North, and Sokoto South, with plans for future expansion.

Under the scheme, eligible workers can purchase food items worth up to 30% of their monthly salary, with a maximum spending limit of N15,000 per worker.

This initiative comes just weeks after the state government launched a N1 billion subsidized food program, targeting civil servants and low-income earners across six local government areas.