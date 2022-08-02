Sokoto Gov. reshuffles cabinet, approves offices for new appointees

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has effected the reshuffling of his cabinet and assigned offices to the newly appointed commissioners to ensure efficiency in governance across the state.

Tambuwal added that the decision to rejig the cabinet after the appointment of new commissioners to replace former aides that resigned to contest during the 2022 primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was to ensure that work in their core area of specialisation.

The governor, in a statement signed by his media aide, Muhammad Bello, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday and approved the postings of five newly-appointed commissioners in his cabinet.

According to the statement, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Isah Bajini Galandaci was moved to the Ministry of Rural Development while Akibu Dalhatu who replaced him will also oversee the Ministry of Youths and Sports.

Dahiru Yabo will now oversee the Ministry of Water Resources; Bashir Muhammad Lambara, Solid Mineral; Abdullahi Dange, Social Welfare while the former publicity secretary of the PDP in the state, Abdullahi Hausawa was assigned to oversee the Home Affairs.

The governor also gave portfolios to Salihu Maidaji, Works; Bashir Gidado, Commerce and Trade Development; Abdullahi Maigwandu, Local Government and Community Development; Usman Isa, Religious; Abubakar Ahmad, Careers and Security Matters while Aminu Bodinga was returned to his former ministry of Lands and Housing.

The statement further disclosed that Prof. Aisha Madawaki was assigned with Higher Education and Hassan Maccido, Budget and Economic Planning

The Commissioner for Health, Ali Inname is also expected to oversee the Ministry of Finance, while Aliyu Mahe is the new Commissioner for Energy and Petroleum Resources and will oversee the Ministry of Environment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

