Sokoto Gov. Okays N69bn for housing, tractors projects

The Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has approved a comprehensive development package worth N69 billion to advance various projects across the state.

At the forefront of the initiative is the planned acquisition of 500 high-end housing units within the proposed Sokoto City.

Originally developed by the federal government, the residences will be purchased for N44.7 billion as part of the state’s efforts to address its housing deficit and meet the needs of a growing urban population.

Also included in the package is a N22.1 billion agricultural intervention, which covers the purchase of 250 tractors and related equipment. Funding for the project will be shared between the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs (60%) and the Ministry of Agriculture (40%).

The approvals were announced following the state’s fourth Executive Council meeting, chaired by Governor Aliyu.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Commissioner for Information, Sambo Bello, outlined the key initiatives and their anticipated impact on the state’s long-term development.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Tukur Alkali, described the intervention as “a critical move to increase food production and mechanize farming at the grassroots.”

He added that the tractors would be offered to farmers at significantly subsidised rates to boost productivity and support rural communities.

Meanwhile, over N2 billion has been earmarked for infrastructure projects aimed at improving public safety and securing critical assets.

This includes the construction of a pedestrian bridge for students of Yakubu Muazu Model Primary School along Birnin Kebbi Road, as well as perimeter fencing for four major water treatment facilities in Gagi, Mana, Asare, Old Airport, and Tamaje areas.

Also present at the press briefing were the Commissioners for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ibrahim Dadi, and for Lands and Housing, Barr. Nasiru Dantsoho. Both reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to accelerating infrastructure development and economic empowerment across Sokoto State.

The wide-ranging approvals are seen as part of Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s broader agenda to foster inclusive growth and sustainable development in the state.