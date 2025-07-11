24.2 C
Sokoto Gov. approves N500m for foreign students' tuition fees

Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State has approved the disbursement of ₦500 million to settle outstanding tuition fees owed by state-sponsored students studying abroad.

The funds are being used to clear debts accumulated by students sent to Integral University in India under the previous administration.

Deputy Governor Idris Mohammed disclosed this during a certificate presentation ceremony for two graduates who recently completed their Master of Science (M.Sc.) programmes at the Indian institution.

Mohammed explained that 18 other graduates from the same university had earlier received their certificates, while the final batch was delivered last week by the Vice Chancellor of Integral University.

During the event, the Deputy Governor urged the returning scholars to apply the knowledge and skills they acquired abroad for the development of Sokoto State.

In conclusion, Mohammed noted that the government’s intervention highlights its commitment to quality education and youth empowerment in the state.

