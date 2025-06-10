Sokoto bomb explosion death toll rises to eight

The number of fatalities from the explosion in Gwabro village, Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, has increased to eight, following the death of two more women who were on admission in the hospital.

As gathered, the two women, who were pronounced dead by medical experts, were among the dozens of people that sustained varing degrees of injuries after the explosion occurred in the state.

It was learnt that the blast occurred during Eid-el-Kabir celebrations and was caused by a locally made improvised explosive device (IED), a development that marred the festive season and renewed fears about ongoing insecurity in the state.

Confirming the new death toll, the Security Adviser to the Tangaza Council, Garzali Raka, noted that Gwabro has been under bandit control for five years, saying the tragedy occurred as the gunmen grip on the local government started fading.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the explosion site, Dorawa, was near Lakurawa camp, a known bandit stronghold.

Aside from that, Raka disclosed that previous discoveries of unexploded devices in the area were neutralised by heat before detonation.

Police spokesperson for Sokoto Command, ASP Ahmed Rufai, confirmed that the IED exploded as victims traveled from Gwabro to Zurmuku, detonating near a security post under a tree close to Zurmuku—another area plagued by banditry.

Giving a vivid account of what transpired, an eyewitness, who simply gave his name as Hashimu, said the sad incident happened Sunday afternoon during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Hashimu, who said as it’s the tradition, people especially, youths usually go from village to village to visit relatives and pay Sallah homage, added that it was while on the trip that they encountered the ugly blast.

Other sources in the village said the Lakurawa terrorists have been terrorising members of various villagers in the two local councils of Tangaza and Gudu, and called on the government to react appropriately to the terrorists disturbing the peace of communities.

Residents and officials have since called for strengthened security measures to curb further violence and restore peace to the state.