Sokoto ADC suspends three chieftains over anti-party

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Sokoto State has indefinitely suspended three of its senior officials over allegations of anti-party activities and conduct deemed injurious to the unity and progress of the party.

Those affected include the State Secretary, Yusuf Alkali; the Assistant State Financial Secretary (Central Zone), Abba Galadima; and the Publicity Secretary, Murtala Ali.

Their suspension followed an emergency meeting of the Sokoto State Executive Committee earlier in the week, where members reviewed findings that allegedly linked the trio to acts of disloyalty, breach of trust and behaviour capable of undermining the party’s integrity.

“These measures are essential to safeguard the stability and progress of the ADC in Sokoto State. Conduct capable of jeopardising the unity of the party will not be condoned,” the party said in a statement.

According to a resolution endorsed by 25 out of the 33 State Executive Council members and signed by the Deputy Chairperson, Bello Illela, the sanctions were necessary to stem what was described as rising internal indiscipline.

In a related development, the faction reaffirmed Bello Keegan as the legitimate chairman of the ADC in Sokoto and cautioned Umar Mohammed against “parading himself” as the state leader, accusing him of sowing confusion for personal gain.

“There is only one recognised chairman of the ADC in Sokoto, and that is Bello Keegan,” the statement stressed.

Party insiders said the ongoing leadership tussle has already resulted in parallel meetings and contradictory directives, further heightening tension within the chapter.

However, they argued that reasserting Keegan’s leadership and disciplining errant officials were crucial steps toward restoring normalcy.

A senior committee member noted that the vote of confidence in Keegan was necessary “to maintain unity, stability and organisational discipline,” adding that the party intends to reconcile once the present crisis eases.